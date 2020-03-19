With a new executive order issued Thursday, gatherings in Texas are now limited to 10 people, and restaurants are required to limit their service to takeout and delivery only. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased from restaurants as well, as long as they are ordered with a meal. Gov. Gregg Abbott issued the order on March 19 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bars, gyms, and schools must also close.
Abbott also ordered nursing homes and long-term care facilities to ban visitors, and employers are being urged to use only essential staff. These orders will go into effect midnight of Friday, March 20, and will last until April 3.
Abbott stressed these orders do not prevent people from going to grocery stores, parks, or banks, stating “ all critical infrastructure will be open and operational.”
While Kaufman has had no known cases of the Coronavirus so far, Mesquite confirmed a resident tested positive for the disease on March 18, and there are about 55 confirmed cases in Dallas County, according to the Dallas Morning News. Tarrant County is reporting 19 confirmed cases.
