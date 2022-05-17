An unexpected storm came across Kaufman County late on May 15 causing damage and outages county wide.
Thunderstorms and rain were the only prediction for the incoming pop-up storm; when they storm reached Kaufman, winds that blew in with the storm reached up to 60 miles per hour. The powerful winds snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, shifted power lines/polls, and send residents’ belongings on patios, porches, or in backyards blowing into the air and down streets.
Electricity companies across the county worked diligently to restore power to homes and businesses that lost power due to the storm. Some areas were without electricity for up to 22 hours.
The storm on May 15 also brought slight rain; a reported amount of .22 inches in North Kaufman according to resident Dennis Berry that lives at the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
