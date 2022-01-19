The Crandall High School cheer team competed on Jan. 15 at the UIL State Spirit Competition.
The CHS cheer team were the previous state champions in 5A Division II in 2021 and were also state champions in 4A in 2020.
Congratulations to the Crandall cheer team on their thrid straight state championship.
