Public welcomed to join the celebration of the grand opening of the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center with official ribbon cutting and facility tours.
The grand opening and open house will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. which will include the official ribbon cutting and special appearances from high school students from across Kaufman County; attendees will witness the first pet adoptions at the new facility during the ceremony. Lite refreshments will be provided by the Kaufman High School culinary class. Following the ceremony, open house and tours will go until 1 p.m.
This 12,000 square foot state-of-the-art pet adoption center was approved as part of the 2019 bond election and will be managed and operated by the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT).
“The people of Kaufman County have done a great thing by supporting the creation of this Pet Adoption Center,” said County Judge Hal Richards. “Consider what we have put in place: A state of the art building, a great operating partnership with the Humane Society of North Texas, and an already enthusiastic and growing team of volunteers. All these things coming together means we will have the best shelter and adoption center in Texas. This will be a happy place where Pets and People Save each other.”
Volunteer sign ups will be available at location for the pet adoption center through the HSNT, as well as sign ups for becoming a foster family for pets. Attendees can also walk through and meet the pets already calling the Center their temporary home.
“The Humane Society of North Texas is honored to manage the new Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center and we look forward to partnering with the County to save the lives of thousands of homeless pets each year,” said Susan Gulig, Humane Society of North Texas, President. “We’re excited to work with local school districts in promoting photography and videography to interested students. The entire Kaufman County community can help in our life saving mission through volunteering, fostering, and donating time and resources.”
RSVP for the event at info@kaufmancounty.net.
Special note: Bring a new, unwrapped stuffed animal or teddy bear to donate to the Kaufman County Child Welfare Board’s Rainbow Room. These stuffed animals will be used for children going to the Adoption Court as they celebrate their new home and families. There will be a donation box at the event to accommodate the stuffed animals.
