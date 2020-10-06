Peggie Ruth Kines was born August 9, 1934 to Hoyt and Nell Wright. She lived the
majority of her life in Kemp, Texas. She was very involved in the community and
served on the Kemp City Council for several years and as Kemp City Secretary. She
was responsible for numerous city projects including the Texas Sesquicentennial. She
especially loved helping with community activities like the Kemp homecomings. She
was well loved and greatly admired by all. Her children, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren with the lights of her life.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Keith Kines, brother and sister-in-law,
John and Sandra Wright and close companion Paul Morton.
She is survived by daughter, Krista Kay McAnally of San Antonio; son and
daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Debbie Kines of Canton: sister, Sarah Wright of Kemp;
Grandchildren, Antionette Cabral, Kyle Cabral, T.J. Vallot and husband Chris,
Jackie Tucker and wife, Tessala, Joshua Tucker and wife, Kiley, Austin Kines,
Kristyn Kines and Katie Kines; and nephew, Eddie Kines. She is also survived by 4
great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in
Kemp Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral
Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.