Joanne "Memee" Perry passed away in Kaufman on September 30, 2020 with her loved
ones by her side. Joanne was born on January 20, 1932 in Del Rio, Texas to Homer Lee
and Cora Knowles. Joanne has been a member of the First United Methodist Church of
Kaufman and the United Methodist Church at Wilson Chapel. Joanne lived in Del Rio up
until her mother's passing at the age 6. She then moved with her Aunt Rena in Lake
Charles Louisiana. Joanne moved to Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School.
After high school she married John Perry in 1949. She worked for the Chevrolet
Dealer JT Selmar then the Kaufman County Tax office and finally with Farmer's and
Merchant's Bank. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Homer
and Cora, daughter Judy Perry and brother Jack Knowles. Those left to cherish her
memory are son Johnny Lee Perry of Kaufman, TX; grandchildren: Jennifer Prestridge
and husband Corey of Kaufman, TX and Stacy Crow and husband Neal of Kaufman, TX;
great grandchildren: Colby Crow, Corbin Prestridge and Raegan Crow; numerous nieces,
nephews, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. A graveside service
was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Kaufman Cemetery. Arrangements were made
under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
