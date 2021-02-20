The Kaufman Lion varsity boys basketball team won their bi-district playoff game today over the Van Vandals by the count of 48-38.
The team is now 18-5 overall on the season and is also currently on a seven-game winning streak.
Now, with the bi-district playoff trophy in hand, Kaufman is moving on in the playoffs.
A full story on this game will appear in the Feb. 25 edition of the Kaufman Herald. Congratulations, Lions!
