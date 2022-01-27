On Jan. 19 the Biden administration announced that they will be making 400 million N95 masks that will be free to those who need them across the country. The free masks will be available at thousands of locations across the country.
The making and distribution of 400 million N95 masks comes after health experts heavily stressing the importance of high-quality face coverings since the spread of the new Covid variant.
The Omicron variant is being researched and believed to be spread more easily through the air. There have been reports of people contracting the Omicron variant of Covid through staying across the hall from someone in a hotel. Since the variant is being believed to be primarily airborne, the variant’s particles are able to travel through air vents and go into other areas of space that will then infect those around them.
However, the solidified answer of whether is is more easily transmitted through the air is being argued upon by researchers and health experts.
To prevent the spread of the rapidly increasing Covid cases, N95 masks and KN95 masks are said to be the best personal protective equipment opposed to a cloth face covering. However, if unable to get hands on a N95 or KN95 mask, health experts encourage wearing a medical mask underneath a cloth mask for increased protection.
By adding an extra layer, this closes off more areas of the mask that could possibly have a gap that an microbe of a virus could enter through.
As of Jan. 19, the number of active Covid cases in Kaufman County is 30,579 and the amount of deaths from Covid is 461. Compared to Dallas County numbers, Kaufman County is on a considerably low end of the spectrum. As of Jan. 19, Dallas County has 507,000 active Covid Cases and reported a total 5,903 deaths.
As the cases continue to rise with the rapid spread of the variants, Covid testing is becoming much harder to come by. When visiting local pharmacies or grocery stores, at-home testing kits could be purchased for use. Now all the shelves that contained the testing kits have been wiped clean.
Many pharmacies that would accept many walk-ins along with appointments are now only accepting appointments; many of these appointments are booking a week out. However, some doctors offices are providing limited testing at offices. Reach out to your local doctor office to check availability.
Another alternative to going and getting a Covid test at a site, office, or finding one off the shelf at the store is the free kits that the government will send to households. Visit https://www.covidtests.gov to order free at-home tests to be shipped directly to your door step.
Each household is eligible to order four free tests. Orders will ship in seven to twelve days after the order is placed; orders will start shipping in late January.
