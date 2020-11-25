Whitworth Ranch Retreat Annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11582 Wills Lane, Scurry.
More than 30 vendors with goods and services for the holidays. Vendors fees benefit Brighton, a Forney woman with kidney failure. Donations also can be made via www.gofundme.com/f/brighton-strong
To say Brighton is a tough person is an understatement.
“My daughter is the strongest human I know,” said her mother, Janet Trowbridge. Almost five years ago, her kidneys failed after suffering from a kidney condition called C3 Glomerulonephritis.
After years of dialysis, she was awaiting a kidney transplant earlier this year when the pandemic hit.
Her mother is a registered nurse but is unable to work between all the appointments and treatments for her daughter. She runs a craft business, Brighton Strong, to try to make ends meet.
On Saturday, all of the vendors’ fees for the Whitworth Ranch Retreat Annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair will be donated to Brighton.
“We appreciate everyone who has made a donation or kept us in their prayers,” Trowbridge said.
