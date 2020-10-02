The Open Studio at Greg Doster Art is hosting an open table on Saturday, featuring new art by Doster and canapés and drinks by Chef Matt Corbett.
Five Points Distilling also will discuss the history of the company’s Lone Elm Whiskey and providing a whiskey tasting.
Doster’s recent work to be featured at the show are floral paintings that are unique, bold and colorful.
The event will have two offerings on Saturday, one from 3 to 5 p.m. and one from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit The Center. Tickets can be purchased at art@gregdsoster.com, or at the Studio at 105 E. Grove St. in Kaufman.
