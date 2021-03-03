Kaufman High School basketball finished their outstanding 2020-21 season with a 20-6 overall record. The Lions’ varsity boys basketball team made it to the regional semi-final playoff round for only the third time in school history. Faith and Family Academy won on Tuesday night, 49 to 32.
The Herald will have complete coverage and photos in the March 11 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.