City of Kaufman to host Carter Blood Drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 30 at the Civic Center.
Photo identification is required to donate.
Those who donate blood will receive a Texas Rangers BOGO ticket voucher (while supplies last).
To schedule a time to donate, visit the Carter BloodCare Donor Portal at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule125868.
