Municipal elections in Kaufman and Crandall, as well as seats on three area school boards, will be decided on Saturday, May 1.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in
For Scurry-Rosser Independent School District, there are four candidates for school board trustee: Trey Peavy, Steve Corder, Nancy Duggan and James Whittington.
At Kaufman ISD, Chip Langston, Lindsey Bounds Abell and Linda S. Mott are running for two school board trustee seats.
In Crandall, Daniel Nix and Stacie Warren are running for one seat on the school board.
In the city of Combine, Mayor Timothy Ratcliff is running unopposed, while city council candidates are Cecil Hutson, Christi Smith and Chris Hamilton.
In Crandall, there are two candidates for mayor, Michael Kiewit and David Lindsey. There are also two candidates for city council, Caleb Allen and Katy Vaughan.
In municipal elections for the City of Kaufman, Mayor Jeff Jordan is running unopposed for re-election, while four candidates are running for three positions on city council. They are Carolyn Nieto, Patty Patterson, Matt Phillips and Carole Campbell Aga.
Registered voters in Kaufman County can vote at any location. Saturday's polling locations are:
Scurry Rosser Administration Bldg. 10705 St. Hwy 34, Scurry
Kemp Sub Courthouse 103 N. Main St, Kemp
Mabank City Hall 129 E. Market St., Mabank
Seven Points Recreation Center 410 John Thomas, Seven Points
Pointview Baptist Church 110 Hwy 3039, Combine
Crandall/Combine Community Center 500 W Lewis/FM 3039, Crandall
Forney Sub Courthouse 200 E. Main., Forney
Kaufman County Library 3790 S. Houston St., Kaufman
Rose Hill SUD 1377 CR 274, Terrell
Terrell Sub Courthouse 408 A East College St., Terrell
