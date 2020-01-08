Services for LaFrances Colleen Sloan will be held at Texas at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home at 1226 S. Elm St. in Kemp, with interment following at Kemp Cemetery.
LaFrances Sloan was born Feb. 21, 1929 in Iowa Park, Texas, to parents Edgar and Opal (Bateman) Little and entered into rest on Jan. 4, 2020 in Kemp, Texas at the age of 90. LaFrances was warm, dignified, poised, and very much the lady with a sweet, caring, nurturing, unselfish spirit. She was very patient, calm, and loved her grandchildren, dog Lady-Bug and cat Callie very much.
LaFrances grew up Catholic, then later attended the First United Methodist Church in Kemp where she played the organ and piano. She graduated Kemp High School and became a registered nurse through the St. Paul Hospital RN Program. LaFrances was employed and retired from Kemp Schools as a RN. She helped develop the youth center in Kemp in the 1960s. LaFrances loved chocolate covered cherries, sour cream chicken enchiladas, Blue Bell Ice Cream and made the best chocolate sheet cake around. She was a remarkable lady who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
LaFrances was preceded in death by her parents, son Larry Glen Cain and spouse Turney Sloan.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Cain Capehart and spouse Greg Capehart of Kemp; grandchildren Hannah C. Marshall and spouse Sean F. Marshall of Tennessee Colony and Larry B. Martinez of Irving; great-grandchildren Tanner D. Marshall, Tyson R. Marshall and Tenlee A. Marshall; and other loving family members and many more friends.
