The City of Kaufman’s Public Works Department contractor pushed through the cold to get the tower shroud up on the Oak Creek water tower off of Hwy 175. The water tower will be getting a fresh coat of paint along with the updated City of Kaufman logo.
The project is planned to be completed before the end of February, weather permitting. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the newly updated City water tower.
