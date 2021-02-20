For local youth from kindergarten through sixth grade who have been dreaming of football stardom, then the time has come to learn from one of the best youth football coaching staffs in Kaufman County.
The coaching staff of the Kaufman County Cowboys, will be putting on some free spring football camps every Sunday from Feb. 4 through March 23. These camps are for all kids in Kaufman County, no matter if they play with another organization or not. The camps will take place at the Kaufman Sports Complex from3 to 5:30 p.m. The lead coach at these camps will be Brandon Klein. All COVID-19 precautions will be taken to keep everybody safe.
Also at these camps, there will be signups for the football, cheer, and drill teams.
For more information on these springfootball camps, please visit the Kaufman County Cowboys Facebook Page or call or text Coach Don at (214) 991-5723.
If businesses or individuals are interested in being a sponsor for the upcoming football, cheer, or drill team seasons, please contact LaToya Brown (lbrown@kccowboys.com) or J’Nia Fetcher (jfetcher@kccowboys.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.