Joe Leonard Roberts, 83, of Kemp, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. Joe was born on February 9, 1937 on a farm to Huey Dowell Roberts and Ellen Parker Roberts in Nolanville, Texas. He was born to be a cowboy and was the youngest of five boys and one sister. On Sunday evenings, the entertainment of the brothers was to take him to the lot, roll him a cigarette and put him on a calf and let him ride. His dad would take him to the lot to feed late every evening and put him on a big sow and let him ride until she would run into the fence and knock him off. At the age of 14 he began riding bulls and bareback horses. Joe went to school in Nolanville and Belton, Texas and his rodeo days lasted 22 years. He quit riding when he was 37. By then he had moved to Scurry and started play days with the kids. When Joe was 68 years old he was inducted into Bell County Cowboys and Cowgirls Ring of Honor for keeping the western lifestyle alive in Bell County. Then there was his love of dominoes. When he moved to Kemp, his alarm was set for 5:30 a.m. He went to Prairieville store every morning, but Sunday, to play dominoes. His biggest joy was getting to play partners with Monty. Joe had many illnesses in his life and would always pull out, but this time lung cancer got the best of him. He was a hardworking man and loved his family dearly. Joe was a member of the Kaufman Church of Christ. He loved going every Sunday and visiting with his brothers and sisters in Christ. Joe was an amazing man who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joe is survived by the love of his life, Joyce French Roberts, whom he married in 1955 and shared 64 years of marriage, daughter Mona Delacerda Warren and husband Glenn of Frankston, Texas, son Monty Roberts and wife Tanya of Mabank, Texas; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers; Tom, Bill, Elmer and Reid.
Also surviving him are a loving sister Ruth Whitmire of Lampasas, Texas, other family members and many more lifelong friends.
A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.