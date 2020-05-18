Bryan Haskell Morrow passed away at his home in Scurry, Texas on May 11, 2020 with his wife at his side.
Bryan was born in Mabank, Texas on June 10, 1963 to Thurman Odell and Evelyn Sue Morrow. Bryan was a loving and caring man who loved his family, and especially his grandkids, with all his heart.
Bryan married Debra Annette Bunch on July 31, 1983 in Dallas, Texas. Bryan grew up in Peeltown and loved the country life of farming and ranching. He attended school in Mesquite and Scurry-Rosser and soon after began a career in new construction plumbing for over 30 years. Bryan then went to work for Weaver Construction as a truck driver.
Bryan will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Debra Annette Morrow of Scurry, Texas, and sons Bryan Odell Morrow and Bradley Thurman Morrow and many other family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.