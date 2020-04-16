In an effort to help local businesses, Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan on April 3 issued a challenge to to buy 2,500 curbside or inside pickup’ meals from local restaurants by Friday, April 10. That was the equivalent of an average of 30 meals a day. After that was surpassed, he raised the challenge to 5,000 meals.
Especially for You Tea Room reported an increase in lunches served during the challenge, and owner Pam Grant said she and her employees appreciated the increased business.
The contest was run in conjunction with a fundraiser for the Kaufman Christian Help Center organized by the Kaufman Lions Club. That effort raised $10,735 for the Center, including a $3,000 grant from the City of Kaufman.
“This was a great job by everyone in supporting our Christian Help Center of Kaufman,” the Lions wrote in an email to members.
