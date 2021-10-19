Halloween on Houston Street will have one, central drop-off location for candy donations. Those that would like to donate candy for all of the residents of Houston Street, can do so at 1305 S. Houston St. (for front porch drop off only).
Local businesses that would like to donate, attach a business card to the candy, drop a note, or send a direct message to Halloween on Houston St. on Facebook to get recognition for donating. For donating large amounts of candy, message the Facebook page as well to make arrangements for drop-off/pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.