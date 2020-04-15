Due to Coronavirus concerns, the 2020 Kaufman High School Jubilee has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. Officers of the KHS Ex-Students Association held a socially distanced meeting on the front porch of Carole Aga's home to revise plans for the event, which is an all-school reunion held every five years. Committee members are President, Bettye Mayfield, Marisa Olivarez, Carole Aga, Steve Mayfield, Darryl Tilson and Sandra Edwards. A Class Representatives meeting will be held this summer to finalize Jubilee plans.
Two scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors each year by the Ex-Students Association and the amount of those scholarships has been increased to $1,000 each.
As a fundraiser for the scholarship account, commemorative bricks are being sold as a lasting legacy that will be installed on a walkway at Kaufman High School. These bricks sell for $50 (4" X 8") or $100 (8" X 8") and can be "in memory of", "in honor of", or from individuals or business to show support.
For more information, please find the order form on the KHSJubilee.org website or contact Bettye Mayfield at (972) 571-3988) or Carole Aga at (214) 802-7148).
