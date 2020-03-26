Pete Durell Stribling, 77, of Kaufman, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020.
Pete was born on May 26, 1942, to Winfred and Anna Stribling in National City, California. Pete married Sugar Bedrick on Feb. 23, 1963, and they just celebrated 57 years together.
He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force before working for TXU Electric in Dallas as an IT analyst for 28 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club and coached baseball and basketball as his boys were growing up.
Pete was the superintendent for the Kaufman Cemetery for the last 15 years and also delivered meals on wheels. He was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Church for 50 years.
Pete was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. His parents preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Sugar; sons Doug Stribling and wife Judy of LaGrange, Johnny Stribling and wife Linda of Scurry, and Michael Stribling and wife Cindy of Kaufman; grandchildren Anna Stribling, Ben Stribling, Garrett Stribling and wife Emily, Lacey Stribling, MaKayla Stribling, Chett Stribling, Callie Stribling, Dr. Shelby Stribling, Jake Stribling, Megan Holt, Peirce Neitzke and husband Blake, Lee Holt, Landry Holt and Reese Holt. He also is survived by his brother, Teddy Stribling of California; sister Gail Golightley of Kansas; and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services were held at St. Ann Catholic Church on March 10, 2020 and interment followed at Kaufman Cemetery.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
