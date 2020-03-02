On Monday, a student at North Forney High School student had a firearm that was accidentally discharged at the school while handling the weapon.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no threat made, intent to fire the weapon or harm to students or staff.
The weapon was confiscated by authorities, and one student was arrested. Another student was detained, but it was later determined the student was not involved. There were no injuries.
“North Forney staff and our deputies worked together seamlessly under a very intense and stressful situation,” Sheriff Bryan Beavers said. “No one wants to be in this situation, but we take comfort that our training worked as planned. We wanted to investigate, interview, and alleviate all possible threats before releasing students. At the conclusion of the investigation, we will issue a release with the charges that have been filed upon the student.”
North Forney High School was placed on precautionary lockdown, at 11:30 a.m. and due to the close proximity of the campus, Smith Intermediate was on a precautionary lockout.
At 1:10 p.m. the “lockout” at Smith was lifted, and NFHS was moved to a “hold” while KCSO conducted interviews and continued their investigation.
“We know today has been difficult for students and staff at North Forney High School, but we are grateful that everyone is safe,” said Forney ISD Superintendent Justin Terry. “Thanks to our North Forney staff and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), our safety protocols were followed and everything ran smoothly and orderly, and everyone is going home safe today.”
The school district said it was grateful for the partnership it has with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department that lead to quick action and a swift resolution without any injuries.
“Although it was determined there was no malicious intent, we treat every incident as if it were a threat and take every precautionary measure to ensure student and staff safety,” the district wrote in a press release issued jointly by the school district and sheriff’s office. “Forney ISD assures parents these actions will not be tolerated, and we will pursue disciplinary measures to the fullest extent.”
