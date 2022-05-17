The Kaufman Lions baseball team saw their solid 2022 season come to a close after they lost an area round playoff series to Kilgore High School by a count of two games to one. This series took place on May 12 through May 13 at Crandall High School and Kilgore’s Driller Park respectively.
The results of the games in this playoff series were as follow:
Game one: Kaufman 7, Kilgore 3.
Game two: Kilgore 9, Kaufman 0.
Game three: Kilgore 7, Kaufman 5.
After these results, Kaufman finishes their 2022 season with a 20-16 overall record. This is the second straight 20-win season for the Kaufman Lions baseball team.
In game one, Kilgore got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to an RBI double to center field in the top of the first inning and an RBI sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the second inning.
However, Kaufman answered back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning which tied the game at 2-all. These runs came home via an two-RBI single to center field by Levi Gardner.
Kilgore would retake the lead at 3-2 in the top of the third inning due in large part to a Kaufman error.
But, eventually Kaufman would take full command of this game as they scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and three in the sixth to build a 7-3 lead.
RBIs for the Lions during these innings were produced by Kevin Soto (RBI groundout to short in the third inning), Jake Skellenger (RBI single to center field in the third inning), Daniel De Los Rios (RBI double to center field in the sixth inning), and Landon Tucker (RBI single to right field in the sixth inning). Kaufman also plated an additional run due to a Kilgore error in the sixth inning.
For Kaufman, Tysen McCune was the winning pitcher in this game as he worked six full innings while surrendering three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
In game two, Kilgore shut out Kaufman behind a strong pitching performance from Colby Wilkerson. Wilkerson went the distance while surrendering zero runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Overall, offensively in this game, Kilgore scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, and two in the third on their way to victory.
Kaufman produced six hits in this game. The hits for the Lions came from Tucker (one hit), Soto (two hits), Jordan Nalls (one hit), McCune (one hit), and Jansen Wheat (one hit).
In the third and deciding game, Kaufman built a 4-1 lead through three complete innings of play. RBIs for Kaufman during these innings came from Isaiah Leija (RBI sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the first inning and an RBI ground out to short in the third inning). Kaufman also scored two more runs during these innings due to a Kilgore passed ball and error respectively. Things were looking good for Kaufman at this point in the game.
However, Kilgore’s offense roared to life as they plated one run in the second inning, three in the fourth, and three in the sixth on their way to victory.
Going into the bottom of the seventh and final inning, Kilgore led 7-4.
But Kaufman would not go down easy … in their last at bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kaufman mounted a serious rally. First, the Lions got an RBI double to left field by Soto which trimmed Kilgore’s lead to 7-5. Then the Lions loaded the bases with still no outs. But their comeback attempt fizzled out as Kilgore secured victory in this game and the series by getting three straight outs via a strikeout, a fly out, and a pop out.
