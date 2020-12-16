Terrell State Hospital is scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Dec. 14. This will make Terrell the first Kaufman County hospital with the vaccine.
Health care providers that signed up to be a vaccine provider and indicated they could vaccinate at least 975 health care workers were allocated vaccine this month, according to Texas Department of State Health Services. 975 is the minimum order of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.
The goal is to provide vaccine in the first week to providers that can quickly vaccinate a large number of health care workers.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11 as the first emergency use authorization for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome in individuals 16 years of age and older, according to FDA. The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.
The DSHS reports they expect the Moderna vaccine to be available the week of Dec. 21. This vaccine can be shipped in batches of 100 and will allow it to go to smaller providers. That is dependent on it being authorized by the FDA.
As of Dec. 15, 5,850 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine arrived at Texas Health's central pharmacy.
“The historic moment was quick and efficient. A portion of the vaccines are being taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, where vaccinations will begin,” stated Andy Wilson, Texas Health media relations strategist.
"Our team members are exhausted from nine months of providing intensive care to seriously ill patients with COVID-19, but despite that weariness they continue to care for patients and their families each day," said Barclay Berdan, Texas Health chief executive officer.
The system's initial state allocation will be used for the vaccination of front-line caregivers and other healthcare workers in emergency departments and COVID-19 units beginning Dec. 15. More shipments are expected from Pfizer and Moderna, which the FDA is still reviewing for Emergency Use Authorization, in the coming weeks and months.
