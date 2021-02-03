The Kaufman County COVID-19 Vaccine HUB location has received 500 vaccines today, February 2, 2021. The Kaufman County Vaccine HUB location will begin to administer vaccines on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to those with scheduled appointments.
All appointments to receive the vaccine are scheduled in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
If you are registered for the vaccine via the Kaufman County website, you will be notified as soon as your specific vaccine is available, and an appointment is scheduled.
Local leadership and supporting partners will be available for media questions Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:00 am at the Trinity Valley Community Health Science Center in Terrell.
