Kaufman County announced that it will form a task force to develop plans for reopening non-essential businesses throughout the county, according to a press release issued by County Judge Hal Richards on April 16.
Led by the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management, the task force will include business owners, government entities, church leaders and other stakeholders.
The task force aims to develop processes and timelines to re-open businesses, while ensuring public safety. The task force is expected to begin work next week.
