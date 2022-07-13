On July 8, Jacob Swindell attended the weekly Kaufman Lions Club meeting to talk to the Lions Club members on how the $8,000 scholarship he received from the club impacted his life. Swindell was a graduate of the Kaufman High School Class of 2016, president of the National Honors Society, president of the student council, president of the math club, head drum major of the Kaufman High School marching band, as well as the top 10 percent of his graduating class.
In June of 2015, Swindell was called in by Kaufman ISD administrators Dr. Crawford and Dr. Blaylock and was asked to charter the Leo Club. Later after a couple meetings with Lion Bobby Aga, the Leo Club was formed.
“Service and academics was extremely important to me and I wanted to make sure that was instilled in all members and into the organization of the Leo Club,” explained Swindell.
During the 2015-2016 school year, the Leo club members would perform acts of service throughout the school and community. Swindell noted that one of the most memorable and impactful service projects the Leo Club members participated in was painting murals in the interview rooms at the Child Protective Services office off of Hwy. 175 in December of 2015. “It was important that we kicked off our organization with something that impacted not only our school and not only students that we could visually see enjoy something, but hopefully students that were going through times where maybe they didn’t know what was going to happen when they walk out of that room. I do believe to this day that this was an impactful thing that we did for this organization.”
Upon graduating from Kaufman High School and receiving his scholarship award from the Kaufman Lions Club, Swindell had plans of one day becoming a doctor. From the fall of 2016 through 2019, Swindell attended Texas A&M University and graduated with an undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences. He also received minors in business and psychology as well as a certificate in public health where he focused on entomology, specifically on how bugs carry deceases to different communities especially in South America, tropical diseases.
Every summer, Swindell did rotations in cardiology, neurology, and oncology with doctors in unprivileged communities and unprivileged clinics. Trying to get as much exposure as he could, Swindell spent hours taking notes, learning from doctors, and even flew to different states to learn in different environments.
Later on down the line, Swindell realized becoming a doctor was no longer what he was “being called to do.” Swindell is now a teacher at Kaufman ISD’s O.P. Norman Junior High School where he will be teaching for his third year in Kaufman as a math teacher; he began his teaching career at a Title I school in Nacogdoches.
With the strong skill sets Swindell held, he took a job at Texas A&M as the head teaching assistant at the veterinarian integrative biosciences department teaching mammalian histology.
Swindell is receiving his Masters’ Degree from Texas Christian University, which he is currently attending on a full-ride scholarship. He went to TCU to get a Masters’ in technological studies, he is currently studying ethics only. Swindell will graduate from TCU in December of 2022, after graduating, he will begin the process of applying to law school.
