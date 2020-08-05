STAR Transit will hold two public meetings regarding service changes in Terrell, Kaufman and Balch Springs. STAR Transit will provide information regarding revisions, additions, the STARNow App and fares. Anyone wishing to make comments are invited to attend and express their views.
Meetings will be held at noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Participation in the meeting is available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5572194893 or by calling (253) 215-8782 (Meeting ID: 557 219 4893)
The meeting also will be on STAR Transit’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/startransit/
The public comment period will be open through Aug. 20. For more information, call (877) 631-5278 or go to STAR Transit’s website, www.STARtransit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.