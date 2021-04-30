Kaufman County has immediate openings in the sheriff's office, dispatch and communications, and road and bridge crews.
The county is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at the Kaufman Civic Center at 607 E. Fair St.
"Kaufman County offers some of the most generous opportunities for growth, compensation and benefits," the county said in a statement. "We are looking for candidates who live in or around the county, as well as new residents looking to put roots down and grow even further with us!"
Temperatures will be checked at the door, and masks will be required to enter. For job applications, call (469) 376-4543 or visit www.kaufmancounty.net
