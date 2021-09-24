The Fresh Market days on Grove Street are coming back this fall, with events starting just around the corner.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 23, Nov. 13, Nov. 27, and Dec. 11. The market is located at 113 E. Grove St. across from the Mercantile on the square. There will be multiple vendors, food trucks, and live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.