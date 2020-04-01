Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an aircraft crash near 15651 E Hwy 80 in Sunnyvale on March 29. Upon arrival they found a single engine, replica P51D had crashed into an open field. The pilot, who was the plane's only occupant, died at the scene.
