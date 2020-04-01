Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an aircraft crash near 15651 E Hwy 80 in Sunnyvale on March 29. Upon arrival they found a single engine, replica P51D had crashed into an open field. The pilot, who was the plane's only occupant, died at the scene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.