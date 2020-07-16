Ivan Vesuma of Texas Pro Signs installs the new sign last week for Detour, a new burger and ice cream restaurant opening at 214 E. Mulberry St. at the old Sonic site. Ice cream flavors include cookies and cream, orange creamsicle, strawberry, Snickers and strawberry Oreo. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.