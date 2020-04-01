Business shutdowns already are hitting local families, sending them to area food banks for help.
More clients came through this week both the Share Center in Terrell and The Center in Kaufman, the county’s main food pantries, administrators said.
At the same time, food donations, mostly through Walmart and the North Texas Food Bank, are down.
“The longer this lasts, the worse this is going to get,” said Richard Dunn, executive director of the Center.
On March 24, the Center served 60 families, up from the average of 45.
“We saw 340 families in a day and a half last week,” said Betty Glaeser, executive director of the Share Center in Terrell. Normally, 250 to 300 families would have come for food.
Clients now drive-through at both centers instead of picking out groceries in the warehouse.
The two centers aid more than 600 families a month throughout the county.
The Forney Food Pantry served 44 families on Wednesday March 25, according to its Facebook page. In previous weeks, 30 to 35 families had been help.
Glaeser and Dunn said it may be difficult to keep the shelves stocked.
Dunn said the center’s delivery from the North Texas Food Bank was “light.”
C Life Church in Kaufman collected food donations earlier this month. “It went well,” Dunn said, but collections were less than usual.
Bethany Thomas, director of the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition, said food and other household items being provided by the food pantries now will help stem longer-term problems.
Landlords have temporarily stopped evictions and utility companies are not cutting off service. But the bills still are piling up.
Workers who struggle each month to pay the rent will have two or three months of rent to pay and, perhaps, several months of utility bills when the crisis is over. “A $60 water bill becomes a $300 water bill,” Thomas explained.
Food pantry packages now not only help families with good meals now but allow them to maybe pay a bill or put a little aside to catch up later, she said.
Thomas fears that the current crisis could start a wave of homelessness.
Workers who have been laid off will have little money to pay rent or utilities once those collections begin. She worries that some of those people will be pushed onto the streets.
There is little data on how many homeless are currently in the county, she says. The coalition conducted a one-day homeless county earlier this year in Terrell and Kaufman and found 63.
The number likely is much higher, since so small a part of the county was surveyed. The group hopes to do a more extensive count this summer.
On Wednesday and Friday night Rev. Don Ledbetter hands out 12 boxes of food at Serenity Corner at 212 S. Rockwall Ave. in Terrell. They are carefully packed to supply foods that can be eaten without cooking.
The homeless scoop up every box, Ledbetter says. On Wednesdays he also passes out 30 burgers and they are quickly gone.
He hopes things will get back to normal and the numbers at the makeshift facility will not grow.
“It’s going to be a stretch,” Ledbetter said.
