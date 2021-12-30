Trinity Valley Community College is preparing to hold public meetings to take comments on a change in redistricting on Jan. 5 through Jan. 6.
The meetings are set for 6 p.m. at the TVCC Board Room in Athens on 100 Cardinal Drive as well as the TVCC Health Science Center at 1551 SH 34 South in Terrell.
TVCC is needing to rebalance its nine-member trustee districts in order to meet “one person-one vote” standard.
At the Board of Trustees meeting held on Dec. 14, the Board of Trustees adopted criteria for redistricting and requested counsel to prepare a draft balanced plan. These documents can be accessed on the District’s website.
