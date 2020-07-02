The City of Kaufman will host its annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show on Saturday, July 4, but residents are asked to watch from their homes.
With the recent declarations by both Gov. Abbott and the mayor of the City of Kaufman regarding COVID-19, Kaufman Sports complex will be closed. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.
City officials encourage residents to stay safe and watch the show at home.
This year’s fireworks show is sponsored by Motor Parts Plus and SouthWest Chevrolet.
