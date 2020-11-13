On Friday, Nov. 13, the state ranked Kaufman Lions tennis team battled another state ranked team from Hereford High School in the Class 4A UIL Team Tennis state semi-finals. These matches took place at the Hamilton Tennis Center in Wichita Falls.
Both teams played some fantastic tennis and fought hard to the end. When it was over, Hereford High School had emerged victorious by the match score of 10-8. With this loss, the Kaufman tennis team sees their outstanding 2020 team tennis season end with a final record of 22-3.
In the double matches, it was a back-and-forth fight for sure. Kaufman received victories from the doubles teams of Cody Hunter/Eli Frosch, Makayla Mays/Emily Rodriguez, and Laisha Ochoa/Bryanna “Jackie” Rodriguez. It should be noted that the teams of Mays/Emily Rodrigues and Ochoa/Jackie Rodriguez won their matches in what has been termed by the UIL as “super tie breakers”.
In the singles matches, the Lions registered some key victories thanks to the efforts of Eli Frosch, Cristian Gutierrez, Cody Hunter, Kayden Lengacher, and Emily Rodriguez. Rodriguez, Gutierrez and Hunter all won their matches in super tie breakers as well. At this point, things were looking great for the Lions as visions of ultimate victory danced in their heads.
However, in the end, Hereford would rally to win.
Even though their 2020 season ended today, the Kaufman tennis team should hold their heads high and be enormously proud of their efforts. I salute Head Coach Michael Lott and his team for a job well done.
