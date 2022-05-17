Gloria Laverne Cates Redman was born on January 28, in Kaufman, Texas, to H.R. and Floreine Livengood Cates. She died late Sunday evening on May 8, 2022 at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas, with her daughter Rachel Brittain at her bedside.
Gloria graduated from Kaufman High School and Texas Christian University with a degree in Home Economics. She moved to Little Rock shortly after her graduation from TCU, and worked at several different jobs. She quickly became involved in varied civic organizations, receiving recognition for much of her work.
She was married to Dr. John Redman for 14 years. She raised her two children, Rachel and Jake in Little Rock.
Gloria fought a valiant fight with cancer for two plus years, even going to MD Anderson in Houston for consultation. She had a fall at her home in late April. The fall coupled with her physical debilitation from the cancer treatments proved too much for her. The family offers a special thank you to Diana Smithson, Gloria’s long time friend, who was particularly helpful after Gloria was diagnosed with cancer.
A memorial service was held at Gloria’s home church, Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with burial in Kaufman, as per her wishes, on Friday, May 13.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, H. R. and Floreine Cates, nephew Russell Cooper and brother-in-law George Cooper. Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Rachel Brittain and her husband Justin of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jake Redman of Little Rock, four grandchildren, whom she adored, Lillian and Rylie Brittain of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jackson and Sofia Redman of Little Rock, sisters Peggy Cooper of Frisco and Norma Fortner of Kaufman, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and scores of friends.
Gloria left a large footprint in Little Rock; one that will not quickly be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.