The doubles team of Carlos Nunez and Cody Hunter and singles specialist Kayden Lengacher represented Kaufman High School at the UIL State Tennis Tournament on May 20 in San Antonio.
During the first round of play in the boys doubles division, the Kaufman team of Nunez-Hunter squared off against the strong team of Peyton Anderson and Cooper Doss from Wimberley High School.
When this match was over, Anderson-Doss had won in straight sets by a count of 6-3 and 6-1. They advanced to the state finals before they ultimately lost to their own teammates—Tate Murphy and Drew Gonzales from Wimberley High School in straight sets by a count of 7-5 and 6-4. The UIL state tournament uses a single-elimination format in all of the divisions.
In the first round of the boys singles division, Kaufman’s Lengacher faced a tough opponent in Bryce Ware from Canyon High School. When this match was finished, Ware had won in straight sets by a count of 6-1 and 6-1.
Ware went on to win the state title in the boys singles division when he defeated the reigning state champion Siddhartha Moova from Irving’s Uplift North Hill Prep in straight sets by a count of 7-5 and 6-1.
“Both Kayden, along with Carlos and Cody, had some extremely tough matches, but that was to be expected,” Kaufman’s Head Tennis Coach Michael Lott said. “In the end, the boys represented Kaufman well in their performance. Coach Terrie White and I are very proud of their display on the court.”
During this school year, the Kaufman boys and girls tennis teams have had successful seasons in both team tennis in the fall and spring seasons. The Herald applauds them all for a job well done.
