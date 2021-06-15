Bruce Cowan, 51, of Kaufman was born Dec. 24, 1969 in Dallas.
He went home to his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2021 at Presbyterian Hospital in Plano with his wife, Angela Cowan, by his side.
Bruce was married to April Cowan and had a beautiful daughter Samantha who was his gift from God, as he would say.
They moved to Kaufman in 2003. He owned All Paint and Drywall and was an artist at what he loved doing. They divorced in 2018. Bruce then married the love of his life, Angela Alexander in 2019.
He is survived by wife Angela Cowan of Kaufman; daughter Samantha Cowan of Delta, Colorado; mother Susan Cowan of Kaufman; sister Patricia Wood of Pottsboro; brothers Patrick Cowan of Kaufman and Jerry Smith and wife Adriene of Richardson; niece Amber Cowan of Kaufman; three stepsons and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeanette Cowan.
A memorial service will be held at noon on June 17, 2021 at Crystal Drive Bible Church at 4141 Farm Road 2728 in Kaufman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.