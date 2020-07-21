The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has announced that schools in Class 4A and below will start the fall sports season on its regular schedule, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaufman High School, which this summer was moved back into the 4A classification, is now scheduled to start volleyball and football practices beginning Aug. 3. Scurry-Rosser, which remains in the 3A classification, also is on their current fall schedule.
According to UIL, Class 5A and larger will postpone practice for football and volleyball by five weeks, starting on Sept. 7.
Tennis matches and cross country meets are scheduled to start on Aug. 17 for 3A and 4A schools, but the delay will be until Sept. 7 for 5A and 6A schools.
In 5A-6A, full seasons will still occur, though playoffs and state tournaments will be held later in the year than previously. Football championships for schools 4A and smaller will be held from Dec. 16-19, and volleyball championships will be held from Nov. 19-21.
Class 5A and larger will hold football championships in January 2021, and volleyball championships will be held Dec. 11-12.
