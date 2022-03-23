The Landmark Church of Christ in Kaufman will host Carter BloodCare blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
A photo ID is required to donate blood.
As a thank you, donors will receive a stainless steel water bottle (while supplies last).
For questions or more information, contact Laura Williams at landmarkchurchofchrist@gmail.com or call at (972) 932-2352.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.