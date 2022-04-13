District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced on April 6, a Kaufman County jury has found Julius Erving Chapman, 41, guilty for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury verdict was handed down March 31 following a two-day trial before the Honorable Judge Casey Blair in the 86th District Court of Kaufman County.
Chapman was found to have used a handgun while assaulting his wife. Chapman’s sentencing is scheduled for April 25 following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Chapman could face up to 99 years or life in prison for this crime.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Taylor McConnell and Ashley Holman. Investigator Sandra Ortiz and paralegal Yolanda Murphy were instrumental to trial preparation. Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office recognized former Investigator Theresa Sommers and patrol officer Victor Guzman for their roles in bringing Chapman to justice.
“The District Attorney’s office is proud to serve the citizens of Kaufman in its relentless prosecution of family violence crimes,” said Wiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.