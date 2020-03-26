Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on March 26 at the State Capitol, during which he issued an executive order requiring individuals coming to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or New Orleans to self quarantine for 14 days.
"The New York Tri-State Area and the City of New Orleans have become major centers of this pandemic, and it is vital that we take necessary precautions to prevent additional exposure that could originate from people traveling from these areas to Texas,” said Governor Abbott.
Those who are returning to Texas from the aforementioned areas will use a form from the Department of Public Safety to indicate their quarantine location, and the DPS will perform unannounced visits to verify their compliance.
These orders do exclude some travelers, such as military, emergency medical services, or other jobs in critical infrastructure.
Failure to comply with these orders is considered a criminal offense, and is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.