Suzan Robert passed away peacefully to her Lord and Savior at her home with her family by her side. Suzan was born on March 9, 1954 to Wade and Mary Haney. Suzan married Mike Roberts on June 9, 1972 in Kaufman.
She has been in the community since 1970. Suzan was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Kaufman. During her working days she was an assistant manager of Sears in Dallas for 35 years. Suzan was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Mary Haney.
Suzan is survived by her husband Mike Roberts; her son Shane and wife Misti; daughter Amy and husband Jeff Booth from Whitney, Texas; brothers Dennis from Austin; Randy from Winona, Texas, Darrell from Rowlett, Texas; and Todd from Kemp, Texas; sister Donna McDowell from Waxahachie, Texas; grandchildren:Shelby,Victor, Alyssa,Payton,Kyle, Maycee, Presley and Dani; her great-grandchildren: Crisy, Camila, Ciara, Bradyn, Kaley and Caroline; also numerous of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services were held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Kaufman First Assembly of God Church in Kaufman, TX and internment was at Mount Olive Cemetery in Scurry, Texas under the direct care of Parker- Ashworth Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.