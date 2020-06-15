Kaufman County has implemented a “Safe Business” designation program. Any business in Kaufman County agreeing to follow the prescribed safe practices will receive a “Safe Business” decal from Kaufman County to display in the window of their business letting customers know that safe practices are in place.
The practices include six-foot distancing measures, increased cleaning and sanitizing, monitoring employees for symptoms of COVID-19, and providing personal protective equipment to employees.
Local businesses can visit the county website and complete a short application and agreement to receive the decal.
https://www.kaufmancounty.net/county-government/covid-19-information/safe-business-application/
