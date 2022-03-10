In Feb. 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Mid Cities Drug Task Force (Grapevine, Euless, Bedford, and Hurst) in apprehending a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in Euless.
While patrolling Kaufman County the deputy received information that a person involved in a shooting in Euless was traveling into Forney driving a silver Dodge Charger. The information came from the Mid Cities Drug Task Force that was following an active track on a cell phone ping associated with a suspect the deputy received information on traveling into Forney.
The deputy found that the silver Dodge had entered the Travis Ranch area after conducting a licenses plate check through a security camera system and found the vehicle had not left the area. The deputy notified a supervisor of the track, and that the vehicle was in the area. Other deputies began arriving to assist in locating the vehicle. Once the vehicle was located a call was made to the task force of their location.
The deputies monitored the vehicle formulating a plan if the vehicle were to leave the location prior to the task force arrival. Shortly after the task force arrived the wanted suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away from the location. The suspect drove through the neighborhood with the task force close by as the deputies closed in behind the suspect. A felony traffic stop was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was transported to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center where he was booked in for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and active warrants out of Crowley Police Department. and Arlington Police Department.
The task force supervisor had this to say after the suspect was taken into custody, “After the suspect was taken into custody, we were able to form a plan for the evidence custody, arrange a suspect interview, and attempt to search the residence the suspect came from for a murder weapon. Without the hours of assistance from the KCSO supervisor and his deputies, none of this would have been possible. We worked through many issues to make sure this case was done correctly for prosecution. The KCSO supervisor and his deputies were extremely professional and helped in everything that we needed. I just wanted to recognize and commend their outstanding efforts, assistance, and leadership. Overall, the KCSO supervisor and his deputies did an outstanding job, and their efforts were very much appreciated.”
