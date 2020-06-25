Two additional Kaufman County employees who work in the courthouse have tested positive for COVID 19, according to another statement from County Judge Hal Richards.
"If you believe that you have been in direct contact with these employees, you should contact your health care provider," Richards said in a statement released Thursday evening.
The CDC defines direct contact as being within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. The Texas Department of State Health Services is responsible for contact tracing and notifying individuals who meet the criteria for direct contact.
"The leadership and employees of Kaufman County are honored to serve the residents of Kaufman County," Richards continued. "Our focus is the safety and wellbeing of our residents, the safety of our employees, and providing excellent service to our citizens and customers."
The Kaufman County Courthouse building at 100 W. Mulberry Street will be closed Friday for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
The Kaufman County Courthouse building plans to re-open on Monday, June 2.
