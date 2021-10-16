The Kaufman County Hay Show will be held on Oct. 19 at the Kaufman County Fairgrounds, 4001 S. Washington Street (Hwy. 34 South); registration starts at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, there is no fee for the youth.
For Private Pesticide Applicators, the cost is $15 and there will be 1 - I.P.M. given.
Participate in the Adult and Junior Hay Judging Contest for a chance to win prizes.
The speaker this year will be Clint Perkins, county extension agent in Smith County and his topic will be “Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and as a Weed Control Mechanism”.
The schedule for the show day is listed below:
Registration & Hay Judging – 5 p.m.
BBQ Supper – 5:30 p.m.
Hay Division Winners Announced – 6:15 p.m.
Hay Judging Awards – 6:30 p.m.
Speaker: Clint Perkins, CEA for Smith County – 6:45 p.m.
Hay Auction – 7:45 p.m.
For more information, contact the Kaufman County Extension office at (469) 376-4520.
