With the opening of their new kitchen, FBC Kaufman is able to bring back their Thanksgiving lunch for the community. If you or someone you know needs a place to have a Thanksgiving meal, join FBC Kaufman in the Porch building located at 2000 W. Fair Street, on Nov. 24 at noon for a free lunch.

